I write today in support of Loren Fountaine for his ability to promote small business and growth. With his financial background and determination, he can contribute to bringing growth and development back into the town of Massena. Mr. Fountaine will be very approachable with the concerns of small-businesses owners and will assist in finding financial resolutions to keep business doors open.
Melanie Cunningham and her family, on the other hand, have felt the personal pinch when a portion of the industry left the area. She will understand the struggles and also be very understanding and approachable. She will strive to find ways to increase jobs, bring more tourism into the area, support the growth of small business and, being a registered nurse, support and aid families in need.
Both are team players serving on boards and know how to negotiate what is best for our community. Best of luck to both, and please get out and vote!
Jodi Burke
Massena
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.