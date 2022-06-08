Fratto is best GOP choice for 24th District

In an apparent backroom deal with party leaders, Claudia Tenney has given up plans to run in either of the two districts she has previously announced campaigns in, allowing Chris Jacobs to avoid a primary challenge. Jacobs is vulnerable to a primary with Mario Fratto, a true conservative. Tenney has abandoned the opportunity to continue representing the majority of her constituents to run in a district she where doesn’t live.
Mario Fratto lives in the middle of the 24th Congressional District, in a community with important business interests in tourism and agriculture, just like the rest of the district.
We have an opportunity to elect a Washington outsider and impose term limits on a representative who is descending into the D.C. swamp. Mario Fratto is the best candidate to represent the Republican Party in the primary on Aug. 23 and the district in November.
Michael Bell
Cape Vincent
