On Nov. 5, vote for me, Vickie French, for Hopkinton supervisor.
In 2018, I retired from 36 years as town clerk and tax collector. For 22 of those years, I was the budget officer.
I would like to serve the town of Hopkinton again. Taxes will be within the 2 percent tax cap, and we keep putting money in already established reserve funds to avoid borrowing money for large purchases. I am concerned that the town of Hopkinton, along with other towns and the county, lost Aid Incentive Money revenue. The county will make up some of its losses by withholding a percentage of the fourth quarter payment to the towns, therefore decreasing sales tax revenue in the towns.
Also, the formula for distributing sales tax to the towns ends this year. The county is looking into renegotiating the portion it shares with the towns and deciding if it will share at all or keep the whole amount at the county level. I will work to get the STAR Exemption back in the hands of our local assessors. With the recent closure of the Jones Road bridge, I would like to work with all involved to make sure this bridge is repaired or an acceptable alternative is implemented.
The process of exploring commercial wind in the town has created a great divide among our community. As your supervisor, I will support the wind law as written and filed with the Department of State. My hope is to move forward and start to mend the wounds and become a cohesive community again.
I feel a knowledgeable change of leadership is what this town needs. I will work to have a transparent and open relationship with all constituents in the town of Hopkinton. During my door-to-door campaign, I have spoken with many residents. If I have missed talking to some of you and you have concerns, please feel free to contact me at frenchforsupervisor20@yahoo.com. I welcome the public’s opinions and suggestions on any matters that face the town and would like to work with each of you to initiate change.
I would greatly appreciate your vote Nov. 5. As your supervisor, I will do my best to promote our town, make all feel welcome as I did for the 36 years that I represented this town.
Vickie French
Winthrop
The writer is an independent candidate for Hopkinton town supervisor.
