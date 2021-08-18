Your front page on Aug. 11 read like a tabloid, rejoicing in the political demise of Gov. Andrew Cuomo. That demise is sad because he was a good and strong governor in some ways. He confronted the novel coronavirus when the Groper-in-Chief turned his back and lied about it.
And the boasting Groper-in-Chief had the backing of Elise Stefanik, who rejoiced (Page 6A). As Mark Antony said in William Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar”: “The evil men do lives after them. The good is oft interred with their bones.”
Arthur L. Johnson
Potsdam
(1) comment
cuomo was not as bad a governor as trump was a president, but cuomo still deserved to go. it is a real credit to the democratic party that they actually forced him out (obviously he would not have gone otherwise). the republican party, full of loathsome figures like elise stefanik, did nothing but enable trump.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.