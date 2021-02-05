Full consequences of Stefanik’s lies unknown

In a form-letter email, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik says she objected to electors in the 2020 presidential election to “protect our democratic process,” citing unspecified “questions” and “irregularities” in the voting and vote counting processes. That these supposed irregularities, and the conspiracy theories built around them, can be debunked by a simple Google search is irrelevant, apparently.
Of course, she “fully condemn[s] the tragic events” at the U.S. Capitol perpetrated by those whose paranoid, conspiracy-obsessed views she is committed to validating. But condemning (even “fully”) the consequences of one’s own actions is as useless as it is dishonest. Every time someone in power (and a Harvard grad no less!) gives public support to the warped reality that a subset of Americans are living in, those people become harder to reach.
We have likely not yet seen the full consequences of Elise’s enthusiastic support for this delusion that somehow Joe Biden’s election win is illegitimate. And giving no signal that she is willing to take responsibility and admit the truth — that any questions her constituents may have about election irregularities are the result of propaganda and disinformation from the former president, her Congressional colleagues and right wing media figures — she has shown she is not fit to represent the 21st Congressional District in Washington.
Param Anand Singh
Henderson
