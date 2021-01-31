Funnies in the newspaper should be funny

I too have been a faithful reader of the Watertown Daily Times for decades, and I couldn’t agree more with the assessment of Joyce Brown’s husband of the comic pages in her letter of Jan. 5. After reading the obituaries, sports pages, Jumble, Crossword and Maze, I enjoy reading the funnies. I miss most of all “Blondie” and “Baby Blues” as well as “Shoe” and “Zits.”
I have wondered for a while what ever happened to the excellent strip “Curtis.” I called the Times on several occasions about it but never received an explanation of why it was dropped. The new comics “Nancy,” “Dark Side of the Horse” and “Heart of the City” (a new writer) are very lame and should be replaced with something more enlightening, readable, educational and — maybe, just maybe — even funny!
David C. Stoodley
Watertown
