Garland restoring faith in system of justice

Merrick Garland was there as a young associate in the aftermath of the Watergate scandal.
He helped edit the laws that were written afterward, laws to help prevent corruption from politicians of any flavor.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Merrick Garland was there as a young associate in the aftermath of the Watergate scandal.
He helped edit the laws that were written afterward, laws to help prevent corruption from politicians of any flavor.
He played a part in restoring American’s faith that their system was working.
He also was there after the Oklahoma City bombing.
He ensured an air-tight case was brought against the two men involved and that no appeals or calls for a mistrial could possibly bring into question the legitimacy of the case.
He didn’t let the FBI skip a step or cut any corners and made certain justice was served.
He’s most well known for being then-President Barack Obama’s choice to replace Justice Antonin Scalia in the U.S. Supreme Court before Senate Republicans, led by Mitch McConnell, blocked him due to political partisanship.
Somehow in the years that followed, the right was able to seat three justices.
Garland follows the letter of the law and has great faith in institutions.
He’s going to indict former President Donald Trump, and the political right is going to attempt to destroy his character and launch one ad hominem attack after another.
Before all that begins in earnest, people need to know who he is and why such attacks will fail.
He saw the U.S. Department of Justice through the rebuilding process after Watergate and he will see them through this storm as well.
My advice is to take down your MAGA flags and sober up.
Learn some history and have some respect for your country (including its institutions).
Jason Lane
Watertown
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
Get Breaking News Alerts deliverd FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
By providing your email address, you consent to receive emails and special offers from NNY360.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.