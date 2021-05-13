Generations have used Ogdensburg library

I have been a lifelong patron of the Ogdensburg Public Library. Growing up in Ogdensburg, I have many fond memories of my childhood, including using our library. I remember the excitement of owning my own library card, borrowing books, going to Saturday morning movies, doing arts and crafts, and participating in many other special events sponsored by our library.
As a young adult to middle aged adult, I utilized library services, including borrowing books, viewing videos, doing research and enjoying a quiet place to study for my college courses, just to name a few. I was in the library on a regular basis and greatly appreciated the availability of the services.
When my own children were younger, they too borrowed books, attended children’s story time, participated in reading challenges, won prizes, later using resources to take CSEA exams, and gathering tax forms and information. The library definitely offers more than just books.
Today, I bring my grandchildren to the Ogdensburg Public Library. They too have enjoyed browsing, selecting their own books to borrow, buying books during book sales, visiting Sophie the turtle, signing up for reading challenges to win surprises, and attending special children’s events.
I personally still use the library services on a regular basis, borrowing books almost monthly and purchasing from the book sales. I have attended special adult events, such as the Book Club Luncheon Gathering.
During the pandemic, library services were curtailed and greatly impacted. Thanks to the ingenuity and dedication of Penny Kerfien, the Library Board and the Friends of the Library, they were able to still meet the needs of the patrons, following guidelines and keeping everyone safe. The internet, telephone, inter-library loans and curbside service helped us through this challenging and difficult time.
I encourage all voters to vote “Yes” to support the Ogdensburg Public Library on Tuesday. The Ogdensburg Public Library has been, is now and will be a vital part of our future.
Clare Murdock
Ogdensburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.