National Sleep Awareness Week is March 13 through March 19.
Did you know that while three-quarters of Americans appear satisfied with our sleep, more than 40% of us report that our daily activities were significantly impacted by poor or insufficient sleep at least once a week? Research shows that sufficient, quality sleep directly and positively affects our mental, physical and emotional well-being.
We spend about one-third of our lives asleep! Together with a balanced diet and regular exercise, sleep is one of the cornerstones of a healthy lifestyle.
Getting the sleep that our body needs is essential for our health. To get good sleep, we need a regular bedtime. A consistent, nightly bedtime helps keep our biorhythm in balance.
Infants need about 16 to 20 hours of sleep per day. During adolescence, a change in the body clock keeps most teens from feeling sleepy until sometime past midnight. This makes waking up for school the next day challenging!
Adults who don’t get enough sleep tend to act sluggish. However, sleep-deprived children can be hyperactive, which may lead to a misdiagnosis of attention deficit disorder. Drowsy driving is associated with one-fifth of all serious car-crash injuries.
It is estimated that 50 million to 70 million Americans suffer from a chronic sleep disorder. Insomnia is the most common sleep complaint, affecting about 30 percent of adults.
Did you know that for every time zone that you cross during a flight, it takes your body a full day to adjust?
Snoring is a warning sign for obstructive sleep apnea. OSA is a chronic disease that afflicts almost 30 million men and women in America and remains largely undiagnosed or untreated.
OSA results from a repeated collapse of the upper airway during sleep. It puts an enormous strain on our hearts by repeatedly causing oxygen levels to drop and blood pressure to go up as we sleep.
OSA increases the risk of high blood pressure, heart attacks, heart failure, strokes, irregular heart rhythms, diabetes and even cancer.
It more than doubles our risk of dying from heart disease.
Paying attention to our sleep habits and asking for help if a sleep disorder is suspected can lead to a healthier, longer and more fulfilling life.
Dr. Francis Lee
Ogdensburg
The writer is medical director of Pulmonary and Sleep Services at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.