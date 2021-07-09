To the editor,

I had lived in Ogdensburg N.Y. all of my life, most recently at Centennial Terrace. I had to move to Johnstown PA to be near my daughter for health reasons, as I was threatened at the Centennial Terrace and for over a year, I had lived in fear.

I’m so glad the Journal is back as I have it sent to me so I can keep up with the news back home. I’m glad you are back.

Antoinette Ferguson

Johnstown, PA

