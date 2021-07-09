To the editor,
I had lived in Ogdensburg N.Y. all of my life, most recently at Centennial Terrace. I had to move to Johnstown PA to be near my daughter for health reasons, as I was threatened at the Centennial Terrace and for over a year, I had lived in fear.
I’m so glad the Journal is back as I have it sent to me so I can keep up with the news back home. I’m glad you are back.
Antoinette Ferguson
Johnstown, PA
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.