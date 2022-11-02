Glenn Webster deserves support in election

I am writing to personally endorse Glenn Webster as the Republican candidate for District 11, serving the town of Stockholm and part of Potsdam, on the St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators.
Glenn lives in Norwood and has been a lifelong resident of the north country. He graduated from Norwood-Norfolk Central School.
His parents taught him at a young age to work hard to achieve his goals. While in high school, he worked in the meat department at a local convenience store and continued working there after graduating from high school. Glenn began a state meat apprenticeship program to become a journeyman meat cutter.
In 1986, he received his journeyman papers and began working at P&C as a meat cutter and soon became the manager in that department.
During this time, he successfully opened and ran his own business as Webster’s Food Service Inc.; he provided custom meat cutting and processing to his local community. In 2000, he left P&C to devote full time to his own business and expanded to add on a redistribution center to service restaurants, schools, delis, bars and other small stores.
Glenn has purchased and manages several rental apartments and buildings. He has served as an elected village of Norwood trustee. He has been a contributing member of the north country with his volunteered time and donations to local food pantries, fire departments, churches, American Legions, Veterans of Foreign Wars, teachers associations, unions, youth groups, medical fundraisers, school scholarships and jamborees.
Glenn is a hardworking, dedicated and successful businessman. He has common sense and a business-like approach relative to the use of taxpayer money and will listen to his constituents.
Glenn has the qualities we all need in government today. Please vote on Election Day and cast your ballot for Glenn Webster for legislator in District 11 in the town of Stockholm and parts of Potsdam.
The writer is Potsdam Town Republican chairwoman.
