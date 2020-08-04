Going vegan will decrease global warming

Researchers have crunched the numbers and zeroed in on the likeliest future temperature increase that might result from future carbon emissions doubling those of pre-historic times. There’s less than a 5 percent chance that our temperature shift will stay below 2 degrees Celsius and a 6 percent to 18 percent chance that our temperature will rise by 4.5 degrees Celsius (8.1 degree Fahrenheit).
We do not want future generations inheriting an Earth beleaguered by melted sea ice, rising water levels and erratic weather systems. Luckily, a habitable world is in our sights if we make a simple change: going vegan. University of Oxford found that if all of us went vegan, we could save 8 million lives by 2050, reduce food-related emissions by two thirds, limit healthcare costs and avoid climate-related damages of $1.5 trillion. Going vegan is the single most meaningful way we can reduce our impact on Earth.
Temperature rise figures can make the future look dire, but it’s not too late to make changes. Let’s spare our planet a devastating future — while sparing many animals a cruel life and miserable death — by going vegan. For a free vegan starter kit, visit www.PETA.org.
Jessica Bellamy
Norfolk, Va.
The author of this letter is a writer for the PETA Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.