Golf outing raised funds for worthy causes

On Sept. 7, Potsdam Specialty Paper Inc. held a charity golf outing at the Raquette River Country Club.
We had a great showing of co-workers, friends, family and local business support.
I would like to thank all of those that participated and all the businesses that sponsored holes for our event.
In conjunction with sponsor and registration fees for the event, we were able to donate to the following charities: Relay for Life, Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley and North Country Life Flight Inc.
In addition, a 50/50 drawing was held to raise money for a local cause.
The winner of the 50/50 generously donated the money back to the cause.
Thank you to all for helping to make this year’s golf outing a huge success.
Mike O’Shea
Potsdam
The writer is the Potsdam Specialty Paper Inc. charity golf outing organizer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.