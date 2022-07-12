Golf tournament for hospice was a success

I am writing to thank everyone who supported the 51st annual Community Bank Charity Golf Tournament to benefit Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley on June 17 at Partridge Run Golf Club. It was a great success, with 132 golfers and proceeds totaling $16,300.
We extend our sincerest thanks to Community Bank for its continuing generosity and significant support.
The planning committee of bank staff members, chaired by former Community Bank Vice President and Canton Branch Manager David Peggs, also involved Sean Despaw, Randy Pray, Brenda Rand, Dori Warren, Gina Boyd and Sherry Stone. They did a fantastic job again this year.
We also are very grateful to other Community Bank employees who joined them in staffing the tournament:
Sandy Burnham, Pam Dent, Cathy Dowdle, Lyn Forbes, Joy Graves, Sue Perkins, Linda Pusateri, Vicky Strader, Marsha Watson and hospice volunteers Mary Garwood and Ellen Grayson.
We thank the following business for their sponsorships.
Special thanks to TJ Toyota for sponsoring hole in one giveaway.
Corporate sponsors were Staples, Bradley Marketing Group/Safeguard, Diebold, Dupli e-Plus Technology, Northeastern Security Systems and Securitas Electronic Security. Additional sponsors were The Paul & Anne Falzett Charitable Fund, Acme Business, BMC Office Equipment, KPH Health Services, Northern Insuring Agency, Raymond E. Kelly, RICOH USA, Siemens, TOPP Business Solutions, W.B. Mason, Zoom printing, ADT Security Services, Pitney Bowes, Parishville Amvets Post 265, Precise Graphic Products, A&B Office, Aktion Installation, Canton Tire, Gladd Security, Hummel’s Office Plus, Ernie Jeneault, Mud Lake Stalls, Repeat Business Systems, RSI Roofing, S Systems Company, Schwaab, Syracuse Office Environments, Versateq LLC, VFW 1231, White’s Flowers and Deluxe.
Our sincere thanks go to all the golfers in the tournament for supporting hospice.
Special recognition also goes to manager Kevin Maginn, Karen Stowell and staff members at Partridge Run Golf Club for a great course, delicious barbecue and chipping contest prizes.
Proceeds from the event will be used to support patient and family services in St. Lawrence County for those affected by advanced illness and grief.
Zachary Monroe
Potsdam
The writer is director of development and community relations for Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley.
