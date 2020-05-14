I have been praising Donald Trump long before he became president. I have praised him more than anyone in the United States, China, Europe or anywhere.
My praise has been fantastic, and I have received incredible response from everywhere, especially from Republican governors. They are all great friends and incredible Americans. The best.
And the leaders of our great businesses are all great friends of mine and Trump. They are fantastic, I should say brilliant men. And, of course, some talented women, too.
When the novel coronavirus came, I supported Trump’s fantastic job in keeping people from panicking by not revealing the problem or letting anyone know what the intelligence committees were telling him. And then some liberals wanted to start testing, and nobody but Trump could have done the incredible job he did when he said there were hundreds of thousands of tests on the way when there were almost none. This was a tremendous and fantastic ploy — brilliant, I would say. No tests meant no increase in cases and no harm to the economy.
He stopped people coming from China who might have had the Chinese flu and he often and rightly brags about this as his key weapon against the virus. The 40,000 people who came in from China starting the day after his edict were not tested for the virus lest the increase in the number of cases upset the people of this great country, which Trump rescued from the ashes of the Obama administration, as he made America great again. We have never had such an incredible economy and keeping the numbers of cases down has been a fantastic help in keeping the stock market at its highest levels ever.
Trump is the greatest president we have ever had. Fantastic. No other president would have had the courage to require the opening of the meat processing plants across the country to boost the economy knowing that most of the plants have no requirement for any safety regulations and that some people would have to make the supreme sacrifice. This took incredible courage and fantastic foresight.
Trump would have been a great officer in the U.S. Army. Officers have to lead and that means engaging the enemy and that requires soldiers, mostly enlisted men, being injured or killed. Trump says “this is a war.” In this war against the coronavirus, Trump has put workers who, like privates, corporals and sergeants have the lowest salaries. These men and women earn from $8 to $15 an hour.
The families of these workers, unlike the families of soldiers, will receive no insurance benefits for injury or death. Another fantastic move so the economy will not suffer and Trump can get re-elected. How many presidents would have risen to such an incredible level of bravery in a pandemic? I wish I had a fantastic leader like Trump when I was in the Army.
Vote Trump.
James Monroe
Colton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.