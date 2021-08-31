GOP chairs say impeachment must go on

It’s not over!
In the entire history of New York state’s governorship, only one prior governor was impeached and not for any crime related to sexual misconduct. On Aug. 10, Gov. Andrew Cuomo wisely, if reluctantly, capitulated to the overwhelming desire of both Democratic and Republican voters, party officials, state senators and representatives plus President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that he resign.
Although, one might interpret his address as suggesting he is still unwilling to view his errant behavior as being impeachable offences. Indeed, he seems to continue to hold the self-comforting, narcissist notion that he has either done nothing bad enough to deserve impeachment or that what he has done could simply be excused by saying “I’m sorry.”
Unfortunately for Gov. Cuomo, expressing contrition (if he really is contrite) is simply not enough. Not when his female accusers experienced prolonged emotional stresses at his expense while trying to continue functioning professionally in his presence in various toxic “What will he try next” situations.
Still in cue are areas of investigation into Cuomo’s authoritarian rule-bending. Such as the attorney general’s office revealing Cuomo’s administration’s official tally of COVID-19 deaths among nursing home residents across the state of more than 8,000 deaths was incorrect and Cuomo’s administration purposely reported a lower number so his administration would not look bad. According to AG’s report, more than 12,000 nursing home residents died from COVID-19. Remember, it was his directive sending patients to nursing homes who had been hospitalized for COVID-19. Also, his abuse of power utilizing his staff in preparing his coronavirus-related book while we were in the midst of a pandemic.
The victims who will never again see their loved ones who were sent to nursing homes as a result of Cuomo’s directive during this pandemic who died due to COVID-19 deserve justice.
Even after his largely self-effacing resignation speech, it behooves all county Republican organizations and their chairs to continue decrying Cuomo’s so-called “management style” and make the point to voters that it is not acceptable for a leader!
The New York State North Country GOP and Capital District chairmen/chairwomen joined together demanding the Assembly Judiciary Committee continue the impeachment process. Precedence has been set. Just because you are out of office does not mean the impeachment process is halted. Action needs to be taken and not dropped. This is not over!
Susan E. McNeil
Chairwoman, Fulton County Republican Committee/vice chairman, New York State GOP Capital District
John Gereau
Chairman, Essex County Republican Committee/vice chairman, New York State GOP North Country
William Herrick
Chairman, Washington County Republican Committee
Randy Bashwinger
Chairman, Albany County Republican Committee
Clark Currier
Chairman, Clinton County Republican Committee
Kevin Mulverhill
Chairman, Franklin County Republican Committee
Brent Bogardus
Chairman, Greene County Republican Committee
Clark Seaman
Chairman, Hamilton County Republican Committee
Sylvia Rowan
Chairwoman, Herkimer County Republican Committee
Don Coon
Chairman, Jefferson County Republican Committee
Michael McMahon
Chairman, Montgomery County Republican Committee
John Rustin
Chairman Rensselaer County Republican Committee
Carl Zeilman
Chairman, Saratoga County Republican Committee
Christopher Koetzle
Chairman, Schenectady County Republican Committee
Chris Tague
Chairman, Schoharie County Republican Committee
Nancy Martin
Chairwoman, St. Lawrence County Republican Committee
Roger Roscoe
Chairman, Ulster County Republican Committee
George Ferone
Chairman, Warren County Republican Committee
