GOP denying medical care to trans youths

Half a century ago, we began the long and twisting road to acceptance for LGBTQ individuals.
In 1973, the American Psychiatric Association ended classifying homosexuality as a psychiatric disorder. Before that time, research on “conversion therapy” (trying to make them straight) was acceptable — this research was exceptionally unsuccessful.
At that time, homosexuals lost professional licenses, jobs and were seen as diseased individuals. Gays were prevented from entering the military until 1993 — at that time, they could enlist if they “hid” their sexuality.
As president, George W. Bush pushed for an amendment to ban gay marriage. However, in 2011, gays were allowed to openly serve in the military and in 2015 the Supreme Court overruled bans on gay marriage.
However, after the Supreme Court became much more conservative, Justice Clarence Thomas said that the court was going after prior decisions like outlawing gay marriage prohibitions. Thus, Congress passed the Respect for Marriage Act in 2022, requiring all states to respect all marriages performed in another state. This act was passed on a bipartisanship, basis but most Republicans voted no including U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney of the 24th Congressional District. Overwhelmingly, most Americans support the right for gay marriage.
Now the Republicans have switched their energies to prohibiting transgender medical care for youths with at least 17 states banning it. My research of 11 years finds that this treatment helps the mental health of transgender youths, and all the major medical/pediatric societies oppose these bans as does the American Psychological Association.
These laws have been based on lies and misinformation. There is zero evidence that “leftist” parents and teachers are “grooming and recruiting” kids to be gay or transgender. Great parents love and accept LGBTQ youths, but there is no evidence they are choosing/encouraging their kids to be gay or transgender.
But these lies get big cheers at conservative rallies as do calls to eradicate “transgenderism.” In my worst nightmare, I never thought I would live in a country that prohibits children and families from getting life-saving medical care.
I believe that all law-abiding citizens should be respected, and the Republican Party has become the party promoting hate of LGBTQ youths. Thus, families of youths getting transgender medical care should be cautious in traveling to Republican states banning this care, and military families with transgender youths should discuss with their medical provider getting a compassionate reassignment if sent to a Republican state so their medical care is not withdrawn.
The writer is a licensed psychologist.
