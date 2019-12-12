GOP engaging in a constitutional flip-flop

The Communist Party of the United States was banned in this country by a Republican administration years ago because of the threat of foreign powers invading and influencing our electoral system. This ban is still in place.
The Republican Party would be allowing foreign influence into our elections if members don’t impeach President Donald Trump. Go figure!
Before, they outlawed a political party for the threat of foreign influence. And now, they do the exact same thing themselves.
Now that it looks like the Republicans are going to make this constitutional flip-flop, something has to be done. This type of behavior will destroy our democracy.
There seems to be only two solutions to this constitutional dilemma. One would be to legalize the Communist Party and also let its members deal with foreigners overseas. The second is to outlaw the Republican Party the same way its members did to the Communist Party for overseas connections in the elections.
Now if the Republicans can’t find 20 honest, more and patriotic senators to throw the bum out, this will come to pass. Either the Communist Party must be legalized or the Republican Party must be outlawed! If nothing else is done, the United States will have been fundamentally changed and this will show up in the U.S. Supreme Court sometime.
The communists have been waiting for this break. The Mother Russians are already enjoying it.
Don’t drink too much, Vladimir Putin. We would hate to see you blow up your liver.
Edward L. Barlow
Clayton
