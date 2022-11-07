GOP has no plan for addressing our issues

I recently watched debate between Rep. Claudia Tenney and Steven Holden — and it sure was a GOP misinformation session. Tenney went on and on about “cashless bail” in New York, which is a false statement. With so much publicity about bail reform — which does not eliminate cash bail — Tenney clearly was just trying to sensationalize the issue.

Second, she went on and on about how unemployment is down primarily because people are sitting home getting checks — her intention was to minimize the job gains under the Biden administration. There has been record job growth in the Biden administration — about 10 million since he took office. Most of those out of the workforce now are women needing day care and elderly who retired early.

