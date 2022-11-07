GOP has no plan for addressing our issues

I recently watched debate between Rep. Claudia Tenney and Steven Holden — and it sure was a GOP misinformation session. Tenney went on and on about “cashless bail” in New York, which is a false statement. With so much publicity about bail reform — which does not eliminate cash bail — Tenney clearly was just trying to sensationalize the issue.
Second, she went on and on about how unemployment is down primarily because people are sitting home getting checks — her intention was to minimize the job gains under the Biden administration. There has been record job growth in the Biden administration — about 10 million since he took office. Most of those out of the workforce now are women needing day care and elderly who retired early.
Third, she went on and on about how fentanyl is mostly brought in by illegal immigrants. Independent study after independent study has shown that most fentanyl is smuggled in by through legal ports of entry.
Fourth, she tried to make it look like Democrats are for defunding the police. Almost all Democrats are not for defunding the police; President Joe Biden is for adding police officers.
Fifth, she emphasized that the GOP plan to cut inflation is to cut taxes — primarily for rich. Many economists have predicted this will increase inflation by over-stimulating economy. Also, she acts like the Trump-era tax cuts led to less federal deficits. The highest federal deficit ever was in the Trump years. The GOP plan to reduce inflation is mostly to scream — there is no viable plan; it is all bull.
Tenney and other U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik act as if climate change is not an issue. Their plan is to burn, burn, burn and drill, drill, drill. There is no plan to get to zero carbon emissions. They ignore the hundreds of articles in this newspaper on how climate change is leading to more droughts, fires, bad weather events and is hurting our agriculture production.
Tenney’s plan for her next term, a revenge tour — just investigate past events like exit from Afghanistan, Dr. Anthony Fauci and Hunter Biden. Nothing to improve our infrastructure, our environment and no viable economic proposal or plan to improve elder or day care. She minimizes Donald Trump’s role on Jan. 6, 2021, in which more than 140 police officers were severely hurt — this was the worst domestic terrorist event in U.S. history!
Please make facts matter again. Vote for Steven Holden and Matt Castelli!
