GOP ideas reminiscent of Franco regime

“How dare he!” they scream.
“What right does he have?” they shout raucously.
Updated: September 27, 2022 @ 12:37 am
What is causing this outrage from the right?
President Joe Biden labeling a faction of one major political party fascist.
In simple terms, fascism is a political system headed by an authoritarian where the state exerts total control.
The driving principle of fascism considers some as second-class citizens.
The government controls business and labor. Opposing thought is not permitted.
There are no elections, let alone free and fair ones. Religion and government are intertwined.
I spent many months living under the Franco regime where abortion was illegal; the law for women was more restrictive than for men.
The government dictated dress style, entertainment, reading material access, and career and financial independence.
For women, the privilege of university enrollment was rare. They were not property or business owners.
Anything considered immoral by the church was illegal.
Until the 1970s in the United States, similar practices existed for women and minorities. Such a society represses the rights of women and minorities.
The ideas seen/heard from Republican leaders are eerily reminiscent. One cannot sit idly by while these loud, boorish voices attempt to tear down our democracy.
Preserve our democracy. Vote blue!
Regina Kekis
Rome
