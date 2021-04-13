GOP is not helping folks who are struggling

President Joe Biden recently signed the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 into law, which dedicates more than $400 billion to measures to combat the novel coronavirus.
In addition, substantial sums are being directed to state and local governments as well as households.
In the 21st Congressional District alone, more than $50 million is being distributed to county, town and village governments to assist them in overcoming the harm done by the pandemic to their budgets.
Beyond this, eligible persons are receiving $1,400 each.
The 2019 household median income in the 21st Congressional District was $57,320, so more than half of all households here will benefit.
This infusion of funds is vitally important to enable people here to get back to work, businesses to be able to continue and the north country to recover.
Elise Stefanik, our congressional representative, voted against this bill along with her fellow Republicans.
They were eager to pass tax cuts for the well off.
Why do they oppose helping ordinary people and local governments struggling to get back on their feet?
Claire Gilmore
Piercefield
