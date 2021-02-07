GOP lacks the courage to denounce Trump

What a breath of fresh air it is having Joe Biden as our president!
Finally, someone who is willing to address the novel coronavirus crisis with a comprehensive plan for vaccine distribution and inoculation. A far cry from the Trump administration that spent more time on spreading conspiracy theories and lies about the 2020 election than focusing on saving American lives.
It’s unbelievable that on Jan. 6, our Capitol was invaded by American citizens who believed our national election outcome was the result of fraud. What a despicable man Donald Trump is to have fabricated such doubt in our election process. His lies motivated citizens to violence.
Many Republican leaders — national and state — allowed Trump’s false claims to fester. They didn’t have the courage to tell their constituents the truth: There was no evidence of widespread substantial fraud.
They chose to promote lies rather than put their careers at risk, the antithesis of their oath of office. Consequently, they became complicit in these false accusations.
Even today, our north country Republican leaders — national, state and local — have not acknowledged Trump’s false claims of election fraud. Why?
We, their constituents, don’t want to hear that the man we voted for and trusted is nothing but a con man, a liar and sore loser. It’s difficult to accept.
U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik continues to support Trump’s lies. She acts as if she has legal expertise when defending Trump’s claims, but in reality she is promoting herself and deceiving her constituents.
Harvard University removed Stefanik from the Institute of Politics’ Senior Advisory Committee — not because she claims to be a conservative, not because of her opinions, but because her statements and actions are based on falsehoods that are contrary to the university’s longstanding tradition of not purporting falsehoods.
She pretended she was proud not to be on this committee. If that is true, why didn’t she leave voluntarily?
Because it was beneficial for her to act the victim so she could align herself with those who believe Harvard University only works with the “left.” She was the victim, another deceptive ploy from Trump’s playbook.
Trump incited violence because he could.
How many Republican voices were raised against him? Rep. Stefanik and other national, state and local Republican leaders need to admit that Trump incited the violence at the Capitol. Do they have the courage?
Cynthia Graham
Watertown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.