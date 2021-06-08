GOP must admit that Trump lost election

“I know Joe Biden needs to have a cue card given to him by his staff.”
That’s the sort of casual ageism I expect from U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik.
Also, not “President” Biden.
But she can’t admit that he won the election, you know.
Since Biden is running a highly competent, scandal-free, drama-free White House, maybe the previous guy should’ve tried cue cards.
Former President Donald Trump’s first national security adviser, Michael Flynn, celebrated Memorial Day weekend by supporting the idea of a Myanmar-style coup in this country.
Where have you gone, Joe DiMaggio?
Former Republican Rep. Barbara Comstock said that if Trump went missing, very few congressional Republicans would join a search party.
No doubt Stefanik is among those who’d love to see him disappear.
Killing the Jan. 6 commission is as much about memory holing Trump as it is the attack.
Rep. Liz Cheney is at least being honest.
In the meantime, our rep has to say things like the New York investigation into Trump’s business is “politically motivated.”
She’s displaying the same respect for American justice as she showed for American democracy on Jan. 6.
At some point, the GOP has to admit, en masse, that Biden won and Trump lost.
Until they do, he controls them because, I guess, he’s still the president?
Or he’s going to be in August?
Admit it, guys.
The relationship is over.
He’s not really into you, and you can’t stand him either.
The kids will get over it.
Kevin Robbins
Fort Edward
