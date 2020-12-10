GOP officials must fight for Trump and US

Today’s Republican Party is our own worst enemy. For the past six years, the Mitt Romneys and RINOs of the party were against what President Donald Trump was working to achieve: a country with integrity and an example of how civil societies should be managed.
It is disgraceful that there have only been a few Republicans supporting the president for the past four years. Every one of you should have been out on the Capitol steps. You should have been exposing your Democrat and Republicans colleagues for who they really are. Millions of us have been attempting this, but the mainstream media and the progressive left are making it difficult.
COVID-19 is a well-conceived cover plan to remove President Trump from office. I’m confident Trump is not going away. He will not let the United States be destroyed.
Just like the millions of us who campaigned for him, we are not going away. The Tea Party and the silent majority are back, but COVID shut the world down and the progressives have figured out how to take advantage of and influence our voting process.
I recommend we all visit the website www.OpenTheBooks.com. Adam Andrzejewski gave a speech titled “The Depth of the Swamp.” He gave multiple examples of how all forms of government are abusing taxpayers’ money.
This must stop! Republicans, Democrats, news media and now many of those associated with the military are afraid of losing their billions of dollars. Scandals such as Hunter Biden’s dealings with foreign countries are just the tip of the iceberg. The Swamp is being exposed, and they don’t like it.
God bless Rush Limbaugh. He opened our eyes and influenced the conservative talk show industry. We need to give him credit for his life work and efforts.
We as Americans must step up and expand on his efforts. We need to encourage all Christian denominations and their leaders along with like-minded conservative people to come together and make our concerns known to state and federal governments. This effort must be big enough so the news media cannot overlook us.
We are between a rock and a hard spot. Government and COVID have shut down the Constitution’s First Amendment. I can visualize our government is afraid of the vaccine because it will allow us to rally and get away from the restrictions we have endured for the past nine months.
We are frustrated, and we must come out of our closet. I expect all GOP representatives and senators to be alongside us — fighting for President Trump and America as designed by our founding fathers.
Charles B. Kingsley
Three Mile Bay
