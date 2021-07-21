GOP promoting the land of make believe

I got up this morning and read the Watertown Daily Times and listened to the news on TV. Three new programs of the Republicans were revealed.
n “The nation’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Fauci, expressed horror on Sunday over attendees of a conservative political conference loudly applauding the inability of the federal government to hit its vaccine goals.”
Of course, the reason for the lower vaccinations is partly due to Republican propaganda and intentional programs to defeat President Joe Biden’s attempt to stop the pandemic. This strategy does not hurt people who promote vaccinations as much as it does to the poor souls who don’t get vaccinated because their Republican leaders tell them it helps the Democrats if the pandemic is stopped.
n The Republicans also are fighting to remove some references to the horrible things done by whites to Blacks under slavery and beyond. They claim the inclusion in schools of the slaughter and debasement of Blacks would upset the poor darlings. However, video games that teach the child how to kill and a plethora of guns are fine.
n In addition, some Republicans believe that it is un-American to believe in global warming.
Holy Cow! Here I am a veteran who enlisted in the U.S. Army in the middle of the Korean War and later gave lectures in my physics classes showing the role of carbon dioxide and other pollutants in causing global warming only to learn I am not a good American.
Wow! I had no idea some Republicans would think it wrong to believe in science.
And so it goes in the land of make believe.
James Monroe
Colton
