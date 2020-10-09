If anyone like me who has Medicare coverage and expecting coverage for a medical device, don’t get your hopes up because Medicare can and will deny you. I am very much in need of a prosthetic limb from a previous surgery to remove one of my legs above the knee and was under the assumption that I would be covered under my plan according to the yearly handbook I get.
Guess what? After first being denied through my medical provider then filing an appeal and eventually winning, Medicare decided it wanted to get involved. It informed me that it was going to request my files so it could make its own decision, overriding UnitedHealthcare’s decision.
For some reason, even though the price of the leg was lowered twice, Medicare said “No” to me getting a leg. I once again filed an appeal only to find out Medicare was going to uphold its decision and make me go through life with only one leg because it would not pay for one so I could walk again and seek another job to supplement my Social Security Income disability pay.
Because of the decisions made, I lost my previous job because it was taking too long to get me up and and my feet again. Can’t say I blame my former employer; I understand its decision.
So I’m now in the process of hoping I can get some help from both our U.S. senators, Kirsten Gillibrand and Charles Schumer, and also from U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik. I cannot afford to hire a lawyer, so I am relying on our government reps to see if they can get Medicare to change its mind and I can get a prosthetic leg. It’s cases in which people place false hopes in the governmental system. I am sure impressed.
Chris Cyrus
Winthrop
