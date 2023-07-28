The movie SOUND OF FREEDOM is my inspiration to write this letter. The story was based on a true story of children sex abduction and trafficking. It illustrates how cruel humans can be. It’s apparent that our government legislators are a close second. Why did it take 5 years for this documentary to be shown at our theater? I know why because the government didn’t want us to know what is going on with the illegal border crossings.
Society is frustrated and intimidated to speak out. Dept. of Justice, M. Garland and the FBI will make life difficult if you don’t abide by Washington, D.C. imposed standards. Why are parents challenged to question what schools are presenting? We can’t live in a closet and society is looking for alternative news sources.
