Government should ban assault weapons

Another mass shooting: an event that does not occur in most countries around the world and in spite of statistics that show 70% of Americans are in favor of making assault weapons illegal.
And every time there is a shooting the politicians that cannot agree to ban these weapons that have no other purpose than to kill people say the same thing: “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of those who were killed.”
The average life expectancy in the United States is 78.5 years. The cumulative life expectancy of the 10 people killed by the lone murderer this week comes to 314 years. Ten people died, and 314 years of life were snuffed out for the benefit of another person with an assault weapon who had no sense of decency.
The governor of Colorado spoke and said his heart went out to the families. Yet he made no mention that there is any possible way to stop these horrible crimes. We must stop the sales of assault weapons.
Each person killed has survivors whose lives have been shattered: the parents of the youngest killed in their early 20s; the father of seven children who have had a horrible life-changing tragedy; the mothers and fathers, sisters and brothers, aunts and uncles and relatives of all kinds will be impacted for life. Just so someone on the fringe can have a toy.
Let’s get smart. We do not need these weapons for anything! They must be outlawed.
I know some who read this will say, “This guy wants to take our guns away.” Yes. I want the government to take every assault weapon away. With the misery one shooter can cause in a matter of minutes, only a sadist would want to allow assault weapons to be legal.
James Monroe
Colton
