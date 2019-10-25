Graeme Spicer qualified to be county judge

I am writing this letter to show my support for Graeme Spicer for Jefferson County Court judge.
I’ve known Graeme for many years and have known him to be honest, hardworking, fair in his judgments and has true passion for the law. I also know Graeme to be a wonderful husband and father.
Graeme certainly has the qualities and integrity to be a great judge for the taxpayers of Jefferson County. More importantly, Graeme has the experience litigating serious felony cases almost daily in a busy county courtroom (Onondaga County).
Graeme Spicer said from Day 1 of this race for county court judge that he would run a clean race and not throw arrows or say anything publicly negative about his challenger. That is exactly what he has done!
If experience counts, if integrity counts, if honesty counts, if passion and family values count, I urge the taxpayers of Jefferson County to vote for Graeme Spicer on Election Day!
Michael Buker
Clayton
