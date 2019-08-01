Grasse River Heritage congratulates winners

Grasse River Heritage would like to congratulate the winners of our Summer Solstice event drawing:
Carolyn Zanta won two free passes to the North Country Children’s Museum, and Terry Micelli won a guided float down the Grasse River with Gene Newman, president of the St. Lawrence Valley Paddlers.
We are happy to have such great community support for the event, and being able to hand out these prizes was the cherry on top of a lovely summer event.
Danny Thomas
Canton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.