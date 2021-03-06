Greatest Generation has lesson for Stefanik

“A house divided against itself cannot stand.”
Abraham Lincoln’s words remind me of my grandparents who were part of the Greatest Generation.
My grandfather understood the importance of unity and was so loyal to his country that he left high school prematurely.
He lied about his age so he could sacrifice everything and join the fight against fascism during World War II.
My grandfather is the same man who taught me that the words we use have power and to watch what I say closely.
Elise Stefanik could use a lesson from the Greatest Generation.
She and many other political leaders have taken to using their words as political weapons against their own constituents.
They have succeeded in making enemies out of family members and pitting neighbors against one another.
Elise Stefanik’s tone has changed over the course of her political career as our congresswoman.
She once portrayed herself as a centrist champion of the north country working class.
Today, if you look at her Twitter feed, you will see her using inflammatory, devise language aimed at dividing our house of humble, hardworking people in the 21st Congressional District.
Elise Stefanik is a threat to the north country way of life.
Remember when we were able to put our politics aside to help a neighbor or to work on a project to better our communities?
Whether Republican, Democrat, independent or a member from a third party, a new candidate must be elected to represent us in Congress in 2022.
We need a real leader.
We need someone who will put their constituents’ needs above their own desire for political power.
Elise Stefanik has used the north country as her personal political playground for long enough.
Nicole Byrne-Navarro
Plattsburgh
