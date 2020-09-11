Greg Storie best candidate for county judge

You cannot help but be concerned about the safety of your family and neighborhood when you turn on the news and watch the rioting, violence and wanton destruction happening in our major cities. Although St. Lawrence County seems isolated from these tragic events, immunity is not guaranteed.
That is why your vote this November is so important. We need a St. Lawrence County Court judge who is unbiased, will not legislate from the bench, will hold criminals accountable and will recognize our right to bear arms. That person is Greg Storie.
What all legal systems need are fair, unbiased judges who will follow the law impartially. Honesty, truth and justice are the core values Greg lives by. Greg has been quoted as saying, “As a judge, I can’t legislate. I have to uphold the law.” I believe Greg will listen to the cases before him and apply the law without bias.
Please vote Nov. 3 for Greg Storie for St. Lawrence County judge. You may vote for Greg in person on Nov. 3 between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. at your local poll site.
If you prefer, you may vote for Greg by absentee ballot or you may vote early between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Oct. 24, 25, 31 and Nov. 1 at the Board of Elections Office in the Human Service Building in Canton. You may also vote early from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 26, 29 and 30.
Nancy Foster
Louisville
