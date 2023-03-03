Group is pro-renewables, properly sited
Tom Graser

I believe it is important that our citizens engage and make thoughtful and well-informed choices for our future. It’s true that we weren’t paying attention when all of this began. But now we are.

I started speaking out about my concerns over industrial-scale solar in Canton, and working with a small group of concerned folks who feel similarly, because things were happening quietly without much (any as far as we could tell) community discussion. Were we going to let industrial energy corporations (green or not) decide how to move forward without our town’s input?

