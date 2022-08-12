Group seeks ongoing nuclear power usage

Thank you to your reporter Mike Gagliardi for his article (“St. Lawrence County Environmental Management Council strongly in favor of nuclear power,” July 27) on the St. Lawrence County Environmental Management Council’s Policy and Position on Nuclear Energy as presented to the County Board of Legislators Operations Committee meeting on July 18.
The EMC was asked by members of the County Board to develop this policy; the presentation was in response to that request.
The EMC policy included six points:
■ Nuclear energy powers the universe and is essential for life.
■ Nuclear power has been in use in the United States to produce electricity for more than 60 years.
■ At present, 20% of electricity produced in the state is from nuclear power. Therefore, nuclear power is an essential part of New York’s energy portfolio.
■ Nuclear power production presents potential hazards to public safety and the environment. These include byproducts from mining and processing, the amount of fresh water used, radioactive emissions in the air and water, possibility of catastrophic failure and how to deal with nuclear waste for thousands of years.
■ Nuclear power production should continue; the lifespans of existing plants should be extended as long as practical and safe. However, any new facilities should incorporate newer and safer technology.
■ Research and development should continue in order to develop safer and more efficient methods to produce electricity from both nuclear and other sources.
I invite anyone who might be interested to read the EMC’s Policy and Position on Nuclear Energy or to see the presentation made to the County Board to visit the EMC’s Facebook page at http://wdt.me/bKcnM8.
There in a post dated July 19 you will find the EMC’s “Policy,” and in the comments you’ll find a link to the presentation made to the.
Thanks again for highlighting the Environmental Management Council’s involvement in environmental issues facing our community. The EMC has been serving St. Lawrence County by advising the County Board of Legislators on environmental issues since 1971.
The writer is a planner in the St. Lawrence County Planning Department.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.