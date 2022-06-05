Guns sacrosanct to GOP but not students

So here we are. Not two weeks between massacres, and we now have a Republican opponent for Elise Stefanik.
Under other circumstances, I would applaud the opponent’s decision. But he believes that under the Second Amendment, he is entitled to own his own nuclear weapon. Really?
Today’s GOP, as one, keeps saying that the old restrictions against civilians owning assault-style weapons won’t work. Well, they did until the 1994 act expired after 10 years. Joe Biden shepherded that bill through Congress.
No matter to the gun crowd, they want their AR-15s and AK-47s. To go after wild game? That would damage the meat, wouldn’t it? No. AR-15s and AK-47s are used to hunt people in large groups.
Additionally disturbing is the threat by the GOP to impeach Biden. On what grounds? Recall the prior administration’s serial corruption by Donald Trump and a frightening amount of his cabinet, increasingly “acting” in order to avoid the U.S. Constitution’s required congressional vote of approval or disapproval.
So Trump had his yes men all around. On the other hand, the Biden administration is free from scandal, hints of corruption, high crimes, misdemeanors or the kind of treason Trump hinted at whenever Putin was the subject. And the GOP are back to hunting Hillary Clinton.
At what point does this insanity stop? There is only one historic period reminiscent of this one where now the Big Lie is championed as truth, where guns are sacrosanct but elementary students are not, where just cause must be provided before impeaching or otherwise punishing people, where applause greets any and every smear such as QAnon’s placing child sexual abuse against Democrats as a whole.
That would be Caligula’s time. Look it up. That was a time of raging insanity.
So is this. So here we are.
Carol Clark
Warrensburg
