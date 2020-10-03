I would like to endorse and express my full support for Margaret Garner Haggard for St. Lawrence County legislator representing District 10. I have known Margaret for several years, beginning while she served as a substitute teacher and club adviser at Potsdam High School.
As a Potsdam native, Margaret is deeply committed to our county and making the legislature work better for us. I have full faith that she will serve District 10 well as she is deeply knowledgeable about issues facing our county and extremely well versed in local government. As the incumbent legislator, she has a proven record of consistently supporting public services and fighting to make them better.
Margaret also is one of the most compassionate people I know. She genuinely cares about members of our community and is the type of person who always asks how your day is and listens intently to whatever is on your mind. I believe anyone who has met her would speak similarly to her kindness and generosity.
Finally, though this hardly needs to be said, this year has been extremely trying for all of us. The novel coronavirus pandemic has turned cracks in our society into chasms, putting extreme stress on state and local governments to manage the economic and health repercussions of a global pandemic. As we continue to wrestle with the social impacts of this virus, it is more important than ever to have intelligent, dedicated, empathetic local leaders who are committed to improving county services and ensuring that no one is left behind.
I know Margaret Garner Haggard will do this as District 10’s legislator, and I firmly believe she is the best candidate for the job. I urge our neighbors to support her continued service in this office come Nov. 3.
Jennifer Zhang
Potsdam
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.