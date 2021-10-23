I am writing today to show my support for Alex Hammond’s re-election as Waddington town supervisor. I have known Alex for many years, and I have continued to be impressed by his skills and abilities as well as his deep love for his home — the north country.
He has been involved in the Waddington community in many ways over the years, from his numerous volunteer activities as a high school and college student to his role as our town supervisor. He has always put community and country over party, as evidenced by his willingness to serve in the New York National Guard, as well as his track record of working effectively with elected officials no matter their party. I have watched him navigate the challenges of the novel coronavirus pandemic and advocate tirelessly for the residents in our village and town.
Simply put, Alex is the sort of person that we need to represent us. He will continue to get things done for us as he has over these past three and a half years. He is a proven leader who has the best interests of the entire community at heart.
I know him, I trust him and I’m voting for him. I encourage you to do the same.
Arlene Stillwell
Waddington
