Hello! My name is Brennan. I’m an 18-year-old resident of Watertown, and I have lived right here all my life.
Throughout my upbringing, I had my issues with this area and questioned if it was somewhere I wanted to stay connected to after graduating from Watertown High School. But more recently, I have fallen in love with many of the things that make the north country unique: I love kayaking on Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River and hiking all across the north country, especially the Adirondack High Peaks. I am now a freshman at Jefferson Community College and I am volunteering for Waddington Town Supervisor Alex Hammond, a Cornell University graduate, as he campaigns for the 116th District seat in the state Assembly.
Both my parents and paternal grandparents, along with many other family members, now call this region home. My family has helped me discover what I think my life’s passion will be: It is government because of the change you can create to better the lives of so many individuals.
With the election fast approaching, I have found myself uniquely focused on one major issue: racial inequality and injustice that is plaguing a nation that is a symbol of freedom. I have attended Black Lives Matter protests in Watertown with the hope of drawing attention to the need for systemic change in the justice system.
Alex has found himself in a unique position to make a change, being supported by both BLM-Potsdam and the union that represents the Potsdam Police Department. Although some might disagree, this issue can only be solved if citizens, law enforcement and other leaders all come together to create a common solution. Alex can be a leader in that conversation and help to create that solution.
I am voting for the first time this year, and I am voting for Alex Hammond.
Brennan P. Lynch
Watertown
