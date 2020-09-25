Hammond cares for issues in 116th District

The residents of the north country are good people, and our harsh weather and adversity seem to only make us better. During the blizzard of 1977, fire halls and homes opened to stranded travelers. And during the ice storm of 1998, neighbors helped neighbors.
When someone is down on their luck and lacks money for medical expenses, communities rally to organize fundraisers. If there is a house fire, collections of clothing and furniture are quickly gathered for the unfortunate inhabitants. Just recently in Jefferson County, the Adopt a 2020 High School Senior Program was instituted to provide gifts and encouragement to the students who lost their proms and traditional graduation ceremonies because of the novel coronavirus. In the north country, we don’t ask “if” we should help but rather “how” we can help.
I worry that national and state politics are diminishing our sense of community, that the name-calling and divisiveness are hurting us. Like the rest of the country, when we fight each other nothing gets done. We must never forget that we share a common destiny. And we must continue to be role models for our young people as we show them that cooperation and civility are needed for both a productive country and a bright future.
A few weeks ago, I heard Alex Hammond, state Assembly candidate for the 116th District, speak on a local radio program. He did not engaged in name-calling and negativity but spoke with great knowledge and grace about the issues facing our area. Soon after, I was able to meet to him in person. He sincerely listened to and cared about my concerns.
I believe Alex will be a great advocate for the 116th District. He has lived in our district his entire life and knows about our hopes and needs. He understands who we are and believes in our potential. He wants to work with each one of us, regardless of our party affiliation or background. He really cares about this great place we call home.
I whole heartily support the candidacy of Alex Hammond and sincerely hope that he is our next state assemblyman from the 116th District. I encourage people to vote for him on Nov. 3.
Joyce Nicholas
Antwerp
