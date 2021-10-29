My name is Joshua Todd, and I would like to invite the residents of Waddington and the north country to re-elect Town Supervisor Alex Hammond.
I serve with Alex in the New York Army National Guard and have worked with him on several projects in the past seeking to bring business and tourism to the north country and specifically Waddington and the St. Lawrence River.
Alex continually champions Waddington in every conversation he has, with locals and visitors alike. He leaves no question as to his roots, his connections to the area and his dreams of what Waddington may become with some effort and ingenuity.
I believe Alex possesses both the intellect and the ability to put forth the effort to bring visitors to Waddington, keep them coming back and provide for a business and development environment that is suitable for entrepreneurship and innovation.
I will continue to work with Alex in the future, and I’m certain that the residents of Waddington will continue to do so as well.
Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Todd
Redwood
