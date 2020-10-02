I have known Alex Hammond for about 16 years, and in that time I have learned that he has the abilities, desire and leadership skills needed to be the productive representative we need in the District 116 state Assembly seat. Even as a young child, Alex was mature beyond his years and went on to become the youngest town supervisor in New York state’s history. He has the good of the north country and the nation at heart. Alex is a member of the state Army National Guard and sits on the SUNY Potsdam College Council.
Alex was raised in St. Lawrence County and understands the educational and economic issues of the area. He has developed both long- and short-term plans to address the area’s economic concerns. Alex knows the value of hard work and is a staunch supporter of workers’ rights. He understands the value of the middle class and will fight to defend and protect the pensions that have been earned by union workers.
I believe that Alex also will work hard to ensure that state funding is directed into the district to benefit our beautiful natural resources, our working families and our communities in general. I believe that Alex Hammond has the type of personality that would allow him to work effectively with representatives on both sides of the aisle to get the important work done. I know that he is a phenomenal listener, a great communicator and will work tirelessly for the betterment of our area and the residents who live here. Please consider voting for Alex Hammond for Assembly.
Mary Wills
Ogdensburg
