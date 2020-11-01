I have been a union member for 70 years. And to be very clear, Alex Hammond is the only union candidate in the 116th District race for the state Assembly.
I met Alex when he was a toddler, participating in the UPS strike picket line. He grew up in a second-generation union household, so he understands the absolute need for union strength to continue for future generations.
Alex graduated from Cornell University’s School of Industrial and Labor Relations. He has firsthand, real-life knowledge and experience on the job, of standing up for organized labor and workers’ rights.
Hammond ran for his position of Waddington town supervisor because his constituents were sick of promises and no action. There had been an intractable labor dispute for four years before Alex was elected. In four months of being on the job, he successfully negotiated a contract for his blue collar members while also protecting the taxpayers’ dollar.
Join me in voting Tuesday for the only union candidate. Make no mistake: A vote for Alex Hammond is a vote for labor in the north country.
Ernie LaBaff
Potsdam
The writer is president emeritus of the Aluminum, Brick & Glass Workers International Union/AFL-CIO.
