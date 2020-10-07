Hammond shares our north country values

Please consider putting your support behind Alex Hammond for state Assembly this November. I met Alex in his high school days when he and his band members would entertain around the north country playing classic rock that spoke to my generation.
On stage, he clearly enjoyed being in front of a crowd and did so with skill and charisma that he now brings to his political aspirations. From the very start, I had a feeling this young man would go far and was excited to learn a few years ago that he was running for, and consequently won, the town supervisor seat in Waddington in his early 20s.
Now he’s ready to stretch his wings in the state Assembly arena. After seeing his successes in the town of Waddington over the past several years, one can only imagine how inspiring he will be representing the north country with the same vigor and excellence. I hope you consider a vote for Alex Hammond for state Assembly. He’s a north country man with our north country welfare and values in mind.
Jean M. Centrella
Massena
