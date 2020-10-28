People should be the focus of governing, not party. The creation of effective policy should be the focus of governing, not politics. I’m a grandmother and a retired elementary teacher who is frustrated about the direction our country is taking. We’ve become removed from a “government of the people, by the people, for the people.”
Alex Hammond came to my house on a sunny day in August. I told him that for a long time I had hoped that schools would initiate a financial education curriculum for all New York students before the dropout age of 16. This course would ideally provide insights into money management but also the fundamentals of starting and running a business.
Alex listened, really listened. And it was at this point that I became a volunteer for his campaign. I was given the title of community outreach director and, for this grandma, that was all I needed to get started on a plan.
Alex Hammond agreed to use some of his campaign time to research local issues in and around Jefferson County. He spent a morning at the Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency and discussed the issues of attracting people and businesses migrating away from urban areas. He also asked questions about the future of clean energy.
A visit to the Board of Cooperative Education Services proved very informative. The importance of trades was highlighted along with a need to direct more graduating high school students toward that path.
The candidate also went to Pivot, a nonprofit alcohol and addiction prevention agency. He learned about the social stigma of addiction and the need for funding.
At Anchor Recovery Center of Northern New York, Alex went through Narcan training. He spent time with a local agricultural coordinator to understand the problems facing farmers in the area. And taking advantage of our beautiful fall weather, Alex was able to gather insights from small-business owners at the farmers market and around The Square.
“All politics is local.” Alex believes the voices of the people of our district must be heard in Albany, and he looks forward to collaborating with other governing representatives on the common issues and problems that face us all. He believes in our potential and our ability to be agents of change as we work together to create a better country for all Americans.
Joyce Nicholas
Antwerp
