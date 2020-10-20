Hammond will help improve public health

Alex Hammond is running for state Assembly in the 116th District, and he has my vote!
Alex Hammond has been fighting alongside health care workers like me throughout the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.
He was activated with his state Army National Guard unit for a few months during the height of the pandemic, so he understands the continuous need for personal protection equipment.
He also sees the importance of health care for all.
And he knows that in order for our rural health care systems and our communities to survive, we must receive federal funding for our state.
I know that when Alex Hammond is sworn into the state Assembly, one of the first things he will do is advocate on behalf of public health to ensure each and every one of us has the PPE we need to stay healthy and protect our communities.
He will fight for a better health care system for all of us, and he will work with our federal elected officials to ensure New York receives the funding it so desperately needs.
Alex Hammond has not been afraid to step up and fight to protect the health and well-being of all New Yorkers. He put his health on the line to serve New Yorkers statewide.
Alex Hammond has what it takes to represent and serve the 116th Assembly District, and I look forward to casting my vote for him on Nov. 3.
Kayla Lalonde
Massena
