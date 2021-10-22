I know both Allyssa Hardiman and Lynn Hall and encourage you to vote for them to serve on the Potsdam Town Board. They are ready to learn about local governance and are eager to give back to the community they care about.
Allyssa grew up in Potsdam and owns St. Lawrence Nurseries with her husband. She works at Big Spoon Kitchen, and I know firsthand that she has the energy, willingness and dedication for the position. Allyssa is setting her roots in Potsdam and is ready to take a turn at serving our community.
Lynn has lived here for 21 years and is an educator. She understands the importance of researching a topic, getting answers, asking questions and conveying information. Lynn has made Potsdam her home and is ready to take a turn at serving our community.
Please mark your calendar for Nov. 2 and vote for Allyssa Hardiman and Lynn Hall for the Potsdam Town Board.
Rose Rivezzi
Potsdam
