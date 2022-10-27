The left is doing whatever it can along with the media to save the failed Biden presidency. They move the goalposts every chance they get and smear Republicans on every level as extremists and fascists while they openly censor every idea except their own. Biden and his fellow leftist Democrats have failed the American people with their plummeting economy, high inflation, high crime, high gas prices and illegal immigration policies, to name just a few, while they hold two branches of government.
It is hardworking patriots who built this country, and it is going to be hardworking patriots who are going to save this state and this country. This November, stand up to the radical left and fight for America and actively encourage your family and friends to do the same.
