Harris’s comment on the border is comical

Vice President Kamala Harris responded this past Sunday to a question by Chuck Todd, anchor of NBC’s “Meet the Press,” by saying, “The border is secure.”
She along with President Joe Biden and U.S. Department of Homeland Security Chief Alejandra Mayorkas must have assigned Officer Barbrady of Comedy Central’s “South Park” as their eyes and ears on the border.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.