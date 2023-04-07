Concerns raised about size of EDF project
Tom Graser

There has been much in the news lately about a variety of solar projects planned for Canton. And as I write this, on the last day of March, EDF Renewables is submitting their proposal to the Office of Renewable Energy Siting (ORES) for the Rich Road Solar Energy Center, a 240 MW Solar/20MW energy storage capacity on approximately 1,500 acres (2.3 square miles) in the town of Canton.

This is an industrial sized project designed to power over 60,000 homes, which is way more than the population of Canton, and it is my understanding that the power generated from the Rich Road Solar Center will be sent downstate and not utilized at all by the residents of either the village or the township of Canton. This is a project that is very different from the smaller sized community solar installments.

