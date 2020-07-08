While recently browsing social media, I was absolutely appalled by the hateful remarks and comments that I saw on U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik’s page. Our congresswoman was given the absolute honor to accompany President Donald Trump to Tulsa, Okla., at his rally. And instead of praise, she was met with disgusting remarks. The people who post the filth on social media should be ashamed of themselves.
We should embrace the fact that our congresswoman is held in such high regard that she is even in consideration to tour with our president. She has earned the right to campaign with Trump through hard work and the results that she brings to her district.
Her bipartisan record and willingness to truly understand north country issues has made a lot of positive strides in our district. Her toughness and grit in the sham impeachment hearings made a lasting impression on our country. Combine those two facets and you get a well-rounded politician of whom we should be proud.
I ask that we be decent human beings on social media and to not be so distasteful on a platform to which our youths have easy access. Be better people, and build one another up instead of tearing each other apart.
Embrace the greatness that is Elise Stefanik, and enjoy the amazing things she is doing in Congress. I know I am, and I hope you are too.
Caitlin Nash
Carthage
